DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Louisiana’s senior U.S. senator is launching his bid for a second term in 2020.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Baton Rouge, will address supporters and community members during a tour of the Rouses grocery store in Denham Springs, a city recovering from massive floods of August 2016.

Cassidy faces a challenge from Democrat Antoine Pierce, a community organizer from Baton Rouge.