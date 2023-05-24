SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department said it is cracking down on the high rate of Kia and Hyundai vehicles that are stolen throughout the city after linking a social media post to several thefts over the weekend.

“We’re going to arrest you and bring you to justice,” Shreveport Police Corporal Chris Bordelon said.

An Instagram story promoting a meet-up to steal Kia’s over the weekend, prompted the investigation.

“We recovered at least three stolen vehicles this weekend in regard to the Kia’s that people were concerned about,” Bordelon said.

According to Bordelon, there was an increase in Kias and Hyndai’s being stolen across the U.S. and now it’s hitting closer to home.

“We did arrest two adult males, there was an additional juvenile male, that was not apprehended and there was also a juvenile female that was apprehended so there is still one outstanding,” Bordelon said.

He urges residents to keep vehicle doors locked to prevent thefts.

“Criminals are able to defeat the ignition system of both of those vehicles apparently very easily so we are asking people who do own these types of vehicles, specifically Kia’s and Hyundai to ensure that they park those vehicles in areas that are well-lit and to make sure you lock those vehicles,” Bordelon said.