See how one 4th grade student is making a difference in the community

MONROE, La (02/28/20) — It started as an idea to celebrate a holiday, but quickly turned into a fundraiser put on by 10-year-old Kate.

“Well we were gonna make them for Valentine’s day, but when she was diagnosed with breast cancer we decided to make them for her so she could have the money and pray for her,” said Katelyn Trichel, 4th-grade student.

Kate is hand sewing pillow hearts to raise money in support for her 4th-grade teacher who was diagnosed with breast cancer in January.

“It means so much to me that she loves me in the way that I already love her and that that money will help in our time in the next couple months,” said Leslie Bauman, a 4th-grade teacher diagnosed with breast cancer.

Kate decided to use her sewing skills to make a difference in the community.

“My Mimi taught me how to sew when I was like seven,” said Trichel. These hearts may seem easy to make, but the process is long to finish one small heart.

“You get a piece of square fabric, and then you get this cardboard shaped heart and you outline it with chalk, and then you flip it inside out and cut it out,” said Trichel.

From there, the hearts are pinned and stuffed before Kate sews up the end of the heart to send to local stores. She’s made about 200 hearts and put baskets in four stores around the city where people can donate money and then take a heart to remember Bauman and support her battle against breast cancer.

To donate money and take a heart, you can find a basket at: