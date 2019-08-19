Security guard accused of shooting 2 at Mississippi nightclub arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi have arrested a security guard accused of shooting two patrons at the nightclub where he works.

News outlets report 33-year-old Antonio Leon Terry opened fire at Freelons Restaurant Bar & Groove in Jackson early Saturday morning.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Pete Luke says Terry got into a dispute with one of the patrons. Luke says Terry shot one in the stomach and the other in the lower back. Both were taken to a hospital. Their conditions haven’t been released.

Terry has been charged with aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.

