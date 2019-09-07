Security camera catch unidentified man peeping into soldier’s home

While SS. Treimaine Clemons was stationed in Shreveport with the United States Air Force, someone was caught peeping into his Monroe home.

Clemons says he knew something was off when his sister told him that a flag had been placed in one of the chairs on his porch. That’s when Clemons went back and reviewed his security cameras to find a man looking into his home.

“He pulls a chair up, he just sits down and he gets up basically takes the camera. Five minutes later he puts the camera back up and then he leaves,” recounted Clemons.

While Clemons was not home, his mother was. Luckily she slept through the whole ordeal. Clemons says he is thankful that the unidentified man didn’t make his way inside.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Public Information Officer Glenn Springfield gives KTVE/KARD this statement:

“Always secure your residence and property as much as possible. Residents be aware of any suspicious people or activity in your neighborhood and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.” Glenn Springfield, PIO



Clemons warns everyone to remain vigilant of your children and your property because you never know who’s watching.

If you know who this man is, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318.329.1200.