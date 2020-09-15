Secretary of State issues video guidance on how to fill out Louisiana absentee ballot

(KLFY) — The Louisiana Secretary of State has released a video showing voters how to properly fill out an absentee ballot in Louisiana.

You can also get instructions on how to request an absentee ballot here.

The SOS website says:

In Louisiana, you must have a reason to be eligible to vote by mail, unless you are a military or overseas voter.

There are specific reasons listed below that qualify you to vote by mail.

Senior Citizen: If you are 65 years of age or older you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Temporarily Absent: If you are temporarily outside of Louisiana or your parish during the early voting period and on election day, or expect to be, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Offshore: If you work or expect to be offshore working during the early voting period and on election day, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Nursing Home: If you reside in a nursing home, veterans’ home or a hospital for an extended stay for a physical disability and are unable to vote in person during early voting or at the polls on election day, you may apply through a General Application and enroll in the nursing home early voting program.

Higher Education: If you are a student, instructor or professor located and living outside of your parish of registration, or the spouse/dependent thereof, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Clergy: If you are minister, priest, rabbi, or other member of the clergy assigned outside of your parish of registration, or a spouse/dependent, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Moved Out of Parish: If you moved more than 100 miles from the parish seat of your former residence after the voter registration books closed (30 days prior to an election), you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Involuntary Confinement: If you are involuntarily confined in an institution for mental treatment outside your parish of registration and you are not interdicted and not judicially declared incompetent, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Hospitalized: If you expect to be hospitalized on election day and did not have knowledge of the hospitalization until after the time for early voting had expired; or you were hospitalized during the time for early voting and you expect to be hospitalized on election day; or you were either hospitalized or restricted to bed by your physician during early voting and on election day, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Incarcerated: If you are incarcerated or expect to be incarcerated in an institution inside or outside of your parish of registration and you are not under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Address Confidentiality Program: If you are a program participant in the secretary of state’s Address Confidentiality Program, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Juror: If you will be sequestered on the day of the election, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.