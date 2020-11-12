Secretary of Louisiana Department of Health addresses latest state of health

(KTVE/KARD) The Louisiana Department of Health gave an update on the state of health through the summer to now.

Dr. Courtney Phillips, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health discussed everything from the multiple waves of COVID the state has seen through the summer to the impact of the multiple tropical systems.

She even discussed the current situation in Louisiana hospitals… to how businesses are starting to reopen safely.

Even with past spikes, Louisiana has been heading in the right direction in the fight against COVID-19.

“We start to look at what’s happening across other states… we see some increases. Louisiana has been doing a really good job in terms of the mitigation efforts and trying to stay the course. We’re still extremely cautious in terms of making sure we’re as safe as possible for those vulnerable individuals in our care” Dr. Phillips said.

Heading into the holidays, Dr. Phillips urges caution to residents planning family gatherings in the form of wearing masks and gathering outside when possible.