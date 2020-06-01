WATCH LIVE: Second day of protests underway in Shreveport

Hundreds gathered Sunday for a Black Lives Matter march from the Greyhound bus station across from the Shreveport Police Department to the Caddo Parish courthouse downtown in protest of the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police and to call for equal rights and justice. (Photos: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A protest is underway for a second day in a row in Shreveport in response to the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody and to demand accountability from the Shreveport Police Department in addressing discriminatory practices and the use of excessive use of force.

Protesters have gathered outside Shreveport City Court next to SPD headquarters where organizers are laying out their demands for the city and the police department. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Hundreds of protesters turned out Sunday for a Black Lives Matter march to the Caddo courthouse, carrying signs and chanted slogans demanding police be held accountable for the deaths of people of color at the hands of law enforcement. Speakers on the courthouse steps called for protests to remain peaceful, but vowed to continue them for the next 45 days.