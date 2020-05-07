SEC schools expect campuses to be open in the fall

(05-06-2020)–All but one of the 14 schools in the Southeastern Conference have indicated they plan to reopen their campuses for the fall semester.
That step is widely believed to be needed to resume football and other sports.
South Carolina and Tennessee became the latest schools in the nation’s top football conference to announce their plans, joining Alabama, LSU and others.
Vanderbilt hasn’t announced its plans for the fall.
Schools across the nation are largely closed through the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
