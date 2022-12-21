LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this edition of Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes a look at a murder out of LaSalle Parish. It’s a case investigators describe as an “ambush-style”, leaving a Jena man dead and a murderer on the loose.

Pictured below is 44-year-old Leon Turner. Officials say he was gunned down in October 2020 while working under the hood of a car at a location just west of Jena. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses mentioned the suspect was running from the area and was described as standing 5’10, wearing a camouflage-style pullover and black pants.

This is a photo of Leon Turner, murdered in LaSalle Parish in October 2020.

A $5,000 reward is available to anyone who can help close this case and authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH.

Sheriff Scott Franklin with the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office says “this is an important case to us. We would like for someone to come forward.”