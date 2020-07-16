Why do we have different blood types — and do they make us more vulnerable to Covid-19?

(CNN) – Most humans fall into one of four blood groups — A, B, AB or O.

Ordinarily, your blood typemakes very little difference in your daily life except if you need to have a blood transfusion.

However, people with Type A may have a higher risk of catching Covid-19 and of developing severe symptoms, recent research has suggested, while people with Type O blood have a lower risk. These study results followevidence from past research that certain blood groups are more vulnerable to other diseases like cancer.

European study links genes, blood type with risk of severe coronavirus infectionBut why we have blood types and what purpose they serve is still largely unknown, and very little is known about their links to viruses and disease. Unlocking what role blood types play would potentially help scientists better understand the risk of disease for people in different blood groups.

