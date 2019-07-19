Researchers say some of the deadliest cancers aren’t receiving enough funding

(7/19/19) Researchers say some of the deadliest cancers are not getting enough research funding.

Researchers from Northwestern University studied the tax records from 119 nonprofit organizations between October 2017 and February 2018.

Colon, liver, cervical, ovarian, pancreatic and lung cancers got the least amount of funding.

They are some of the most common and deadliest forms of cancer.

The cancers that received the most amount of funding were breast cancer, leukemia, lymphoma and pediatric cancers.

Scientists say the lack of funding for certain cancers could possibly negatively impact research and drug development.

