Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow: Indoor Herb Garden

WEST MONROE, La. — Ashley Doughty shows you an easy way to make an indoor herb garden in this edition of “Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow.”

What you will need:

Hardy herbs such as basil, oregano, cilantro, mint or lemon balm either from a garden or from the produce section in the grocery store

A glass cup, jar or vase. You can also use a soda or water bottle

Spring water

Instructions:

First cover the jar or bottom of the vase with paper, fabric, paint or use a jar with darker colored glass. This is to protect the roots since they don’t grow well in sunlight.

Next, fill the jars half way with spring water. Do not use tap water if you think it contains chlorine because it will damage the plant.

Plunk off the leaves along the bottom stems and place the herbs in the jar making sure that none of the leaves are touching the water. This will cause them to rot. Set the herbs in a spot like the kitchen window where they can get at least six hours of sunlight.

Change the water out once a week until the roots begin to grow. Then change the water every 3-6 weeks

