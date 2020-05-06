Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow: Bubble Snake

WEST MONROE, La. — Ashley Doughty shows you an easy way to make a bubble snake in this edition of “Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow.”
What you will need:
- A water bottle
- Dish soap
- Water
- Food coloring
- Rubber bands
- A towel or sock
Instructions:
- In a small bowl, mix about a cup of water with a ¼ cup of dish soap
- Add food coloring and stir lightly
- Cut the end of the water bottle so you have a blowing apparatus
- Cover the end with a thin cloth or sock.
- Use a rubber band to keep it secure
- Dip the fabric end in your solution, take it out and blow on the other end