Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow: Bubble Snake

Science

WEST MONROE, La. — Ashley Doughty shows you an easy way to make a bubble snake in this edition of “Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow.”

What you will need:

  • A water bottle
  • Dish soap
  • Water
  • Food coloring
  • Rubber bands
  • A towel or sock

Instructions:

  • In a small bowl, mix about a cup of water with a ¼ cup of dish soap
  • Add food coloring and stir lightly
  • Cut the end of the water bottle so you have a blowing apparatus
  • Cover the end with a thin cloth or sock.
  • Use a rubber band to keep it secure
  • Dip the fabric end in your solution, take it out and blow on the other end

