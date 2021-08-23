School officials on Pfizer’s FDA approval and what this means for students and staff

MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) – The F-D-A has fully approved Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

This makes it the nation’s first vaccine to move beyond emergency use authorization.

“Now, in Louisiana, it does not equate to a mandate because you still have a medical exemption. Louisiana is one of the fifteen states that has a personal exemption, so you can just have a written consent and not have to be vaccinated.” Says President of the University of Louisiana System Dr. Jim Henderson.

Despite there not being a mandate, Dr. Henderson says he does encourage all students and staff to get vaccinated. He says each university will have a schedule of vaccine events on campus.

“We have right now, ‘the shot of 100’ eligible so students could actually get a $100 dollars gift card from the Louisiana Department of Health associated with getting the vaccine.” Says Dr. Henderson.

“All specific dates will be accessible on all universities websites and promoted through social media, so I encourage people to look for that.” He says.

Although the Pfizer vaccine is the only shot with full F-D-A approval students and staff who’ve received moderna or johnson and johnson should not have any issues.

“So regardless of what vaccine you’ve gotten, any approved vaccine will count in compliance with that vaccine requirement.” Says Henderson.

Chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College, Randy Esters says, although students are required to wear masks, proof of vaccination will not be mandatory.

“We do not require, we do not ask for vaccine status. all students are welcomed.” He says.

Esters says the school will still move forward by following safety protocols

“The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority.

so we’ve taken different steps, everything from modifying our HBCC systems, including scrubbing and UV light.” Says Esters.