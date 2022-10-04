NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — In an effort to make school a safe place, Louisiana school leaders are encouraging parents to download a new app.

Caregivers are urged to download the app called ‘Safe Schools Louisiana,’ it is an anonymous tip reporting solution designed for students, parents, and teachers to submit secure and anonymous concerns about issues on campus or campus events.

Louisiana education leaders like State Superintendent Cade Brumley teamed up with Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans to encourage parents, students, and teachers to all join. It is meant to be used to prevent crimes from happening. If someone is committing a crime or threatening harm to others it can be sent in the app.

Through the app you can leave a tip, check the status of a tip and add new info to the tip. You can also upload videos, pictures, audio, or screenshots in the app as well. Tips are monitored 24/7 and you can talk to a Crimestoppers employee if you need to. The app is easy to use and can be downloaded in the App Store and on Google Play.

