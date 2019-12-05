Santa Claus Patrol is protecting Ouachita Parish community this holiday season

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (12/04/19– NBC 10/FOX 14 spent the night doing a ride-along in a police car with the Santa Claus Patrol. It’s like the show Cops, but instead, this team is protecting the Ouachita Parish community this holiday season.

While retailers get excited for their busiest time of the year, they also expect a rise in shoplifting. However, the Special Crimes Apprehension Team (S.C.A.T) has once again started their Santa Claus Patrol.



“Our goal is to provide extra security for people in this holiday season,” said Lt. Cody Custer, Special Crimes Apprehension Team.



The Santa Clause Patrol Team will be dressed in civilian clothes and unmarked cars. Their goal is to help put a stop to shoplifting and any suspicious activity.



“I think right now we are going to go to Academy Sports. We’ll send a few guys in there to walk around and see what they can see there,” said Custer.



S.C.A.T officials say they can bring in as many as 14 people in one night. Sometimes by simply walking through stores.



“I do think it makes them feel a sense of security to know that they have a group of guys, like we have, patrolling their stores during this time of year,” said Custer.



Though it’s the season of giving and love, that doesn’t stop the Santa Claus Patrol from putting someone on the naughty list…or rather in jail.



“Especially during this time of the year. People are in a giving mood and a lot of folks take advantage of that,” said Custer.



In addition to keeping everyone safe, the team builds connections with those who work in the community. When a problem arises, they know to call the Santa Claus Patrol.



Finding out whose naughty and nice, the Santa Clause Patrol has been in action since 2001. S.C.A.T will be doing Santa Clause Patrol every night until the new year begins.