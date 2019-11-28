Salvation Army adds new way to donate for Red Kettle Drive

MONROE, LA (11/27/19)– It’s the start of the Salvation Army’s biggest campaign of the year. The organization has kicked off its Red Kettle Drive but this year they’ve added a digital addition in hopes of bringing in more money for the organization.

The traditional red kettles are getting an upgrade. From cash payments to electronic payments, the Salvation Army is adapting to the digital age.



“It’s been a little hard. People don’t really carry cash anymore, it’s kind of tricky, everyone charges everything now,” said Captain Jerry Casey, Salvation Army of NELA .



With a simple touch, donators can now give by Apple and Google Pay. Making a fast and easy payment without digging through the wallets and purses.



“Well it’s my first time today and somebody asked me about it and I told them to take a picture and there it goes,” said Alicia Gray, Bell Ringer.



The Red Kettle Campaign is the biggest fundraiser for the Salvation Army as it funds the entire year. The non-profit wouldn’t be able to do any of its programs, specifically the 56 bedroom emergency shelter, without the help of the community.



“Were hoping that this is going to increase the volume of our giving from our community. It cost us 17 thousand dollars a month to run this specific program,” said Captain Casey.



Locals not having cash hindered fundraising in past years. Officials say last year The Northeast Louisiana office lost funds and had to borrow money to keep afloat. However, hopes are high as many believe technology can help.



“We are really hoping that this will bring us back to where we were 4 or 5 years ago,” said Captain Casey.



Starting Friday the 29th, about 30 locations will have red kettles and bell ringers. Whether you drop coins or scan your phone, officials say it goes a long way.



“It all adds up. Every penny adds up, every dollar adds up, and all of the money goes right back into this community,” said Captain Casey.

