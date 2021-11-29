Salvation Army kicks off the holiday season with giving Tuesday

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The salvation Army of Monroe is holding their annual giving Tuesday fundraiser. The fundraiser will happen on Tuesday November 30th. The purpose of the fundraiser is to help the homeless and the less fortunate in Northeast Louisiana. It is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The fundraiser includes virtual kettles and bell ringing to help bring in proceeds for families in need during the holiday season.

I spoke with Captain Jerry Casey, Corps Officer for the Salvation Army of Monroe, and he told me the support from the community has been outstanding.

“Tomorrow is giving Tuesday its a tremendous day, we wait all year for this particular day. we have virtual kettles if you cant get out and want to donate online. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. the bell ringing the kettles, these funds will sustain us for an entire year. the angle tree program which is where we provide Christmas for an awful lot of families and an awful lot of children. so if you can donate on giving Tuesday it would be outstanding. we really need the help. The community has never denied us anything the community has stepped up unbelievably,” said Captain Casey.

If you are looking to brighten up someone’s holiday season this Christmas, donations will be accepted at give.salvationarmyusa.org or you can drop off your donations at the salvation army in Monroe at 105 Hart St.