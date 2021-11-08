Salvation Army hosting annual “Doing the most good” event for homeless

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The salvation army of Monroe is hosting their annual doing the most good event on Tuesday November 9th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The event will include food, shelter, the basic necessities and a special guest speaker Tom Lowe from Christ Church. Tickets for the event can be purchased at EventBrite.com. Individual tickets are $45 dollars and reserved tables are $500 dollars. The proceeds from the event will go to helping the homeless across North East Louisiana.

We spoke with Captain Jerry Casey, a corps officer for The Salvation Army, and he told me this is a great way for the community to give back and help the less fortunate.

“Were having our annual homeless banquet this Tuesday November 9 were gonna start at 6pm at the civic center next door. It is going to be a wonderful event, its going to have a nice catered meal, were going to have a great speaker Tom Lowe from Christ Church. We expect a real big turnout, tickets are going pretty well. We would like to invite our community to come out and help us help others support people that are less fortunate than you and I. So if you could consider it well god bless ya”, said Casey.

If you are feeling generous during the upcoming holiday months Captain Casey told me the salvation army is in desperate need of bell ringers for the holiday season, so if you are interested please call 1-318-325-1755 and ask for Wayne.