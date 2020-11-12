Salvation Army Announced Red Kettle initiative to start one-week early; In need of Volunteers

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– The Salvation Army of Monroe announced its “Rescue Christmas” campaign to help assist northeast Louisiana families, but this year might look a little different.

Northeast Louisiana residents have been through a lot this year from tornados, hurricanes, and a pandemic. The Salvation Army knows there is a great need for their service this year, so their Red Kettle bell-ringing initiative is starting a week early this year at a few locations. On November 21, all bell ringers will be at more than 25 locations. Officials say they’ve never served the community in such a volume as they have this year.

“That has kind of put a strain on our finances as far as that goes. So we were thinking that maybe if we start a week early we can play catch up and get back on track. We want to continue to serve this community as strongly as we have,” said Captain Jerry Casey, Salvation Army.

The Angel Tree Project has also kicked off. This year, the angels are kids in our community who have been affected by the 2020 disasters. Volunteers are needed for both bell ringers and the Angel Tree Project.