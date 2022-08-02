LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – “Back to school” rarely meets the term “save money,” but that will change Aug. 6 weekend with the Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday.

The weekend, officially from 12:01 a.m. Aug. 6 to 11:59 p.m. Aug. 7, no state and local taxes are charged at the register on certain items. This also applies to online purchases made during this time frame.

Items under this program include:

Clothing under $100

Clothing accessories under $50 Handbags, cosmetics, jewelry, umbrellas, all that, as long as it is under $50.

School supplies This falls under the $50 accessory rule and extends to backpacks, paper, binders, notepaper, pencils, rulers, and items like this.

Electronics Calculators, desktop computers, cell phones, e-readers, computer mice, laptops, monitors, printers, and more. Video game systems are NOT included in this category.



The Arkansas legislature provides a full list of tax-exempt items for the weekend, as well as frequently asked questions about it.

Arkansas legislature Act 757 put the sales tax holiday in place. An article of clothing for less than $100 will not be taxed during the weekend. No loopholes here, a $110 pair of jeans is taxed both state and local at its $110 value.

Total saving for the weekend for Arkansas back-to-school consumers is expected to reach $650,000.