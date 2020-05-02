Saints add veteran defensive lineman Margus Hunt

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, a New Orleans Saints helmet rests on the playing field before an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. An Associated Press review of public tax documents found that the Bensons’ foundation has given at least $62 million to the Archdiocese of New Orleans and other Catholic causes over the past dozen years, including gifts to schools, universities, charities and individual parishes. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says New Orleans has signed veteran free-agent defensive end Margus Hunt.

The 6-foot-8and 295-pound Hunt is a seven-year NFL veteran out of SMU who was drafted 53rd overall by Cincinnati in 2013.

Hunt spent his first four seasons with Cincinnati, where he was limited by ankle and back injuries and never cracked the starting lineup.

However he has started 25 games in his past three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

He started all 15 games he played 2018 when he had a career-high five sacks.

