Saints add versatile running back, returner Ty Montgomery

METAIRIE, La. (05-15-2020) — New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has signed running back Ty Montgomery.

Montgomery spent last season in largely a reserve and kick-return role with the New York Jets.

He had 83 yards rushing and 90 yards receiving while returning 18 kickoffs for 364 yards last season.

Montgomery was a receiver at Stanford and converted to running back after Green Bay made him a third-round draft choice in 2015.

He’s appeared in 58 career games with 16 starts for Green Bay, Baltimore and the Jets.

Loomis says the Saints also waived tight end Mitch Loewen.

