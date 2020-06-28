Saharan dust spreading over southern U.S.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory on Friday for all of southern Louisiana. Saharan dust is making air quality unhealthy. Some people may experience eye and throat irritation, coughing, or difficulty breathing.

A large plume of Saharan dust has made it’s way across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa. It occurs every year, but the amount of dust this year is much greater than it has been in quite a while.



The air quality advisory means people with breathing issues, like allergies or asthma, may have difficulty. It’s recommended for those who are sensitive to avoid long outdoor activities.