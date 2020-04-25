Safety pinned: Browns select LSU’s Delpit in second round

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU safety Grant Delpit, right, breaks up a pass intended for Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. Delpit was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have added a national champion to their secondary.

They selected LSU’s Grant Delpit with the No. 44 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Delpit won the Jim Thorpe Award as college football’s best defensive back last season, helping the Tigers to the NCAA title.

He will be reunited in Cleveland with former LSU teammate Greedy Williams, a cornerback taken by the Browns in the second round last year.

Delpit has already shown a knack for trash talking.

He believes he helps give the Browns the best secondary in the NFL.

