Safety pinned: Browns select LSU’s Delpit in second round

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have added a national champion to their secondary.
They selected LSU’s Grant Delpit with the No. 44 overall pick in the NFL draft.
Delpit won the Jim Thorpe Award as college football’s best defensive back last season, helping the Tigers to the NCAA title.
He will be reunited in Cleveland with former LSU teammate Greedy Williams, a cornerback taken by the Browns in the second round last year.
Delpit has already shown a knack for trash talking.
He believes he helps give the Browns the best secondary in the NFL.
