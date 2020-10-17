Safe Halloween fun at the Indian Village Harvest Farm pumpkin patch

CALHOUN, LA (KTVE/KARD)– With Halloween in just 14 days, families are enjoying everything fall has to offer, including pumpkin patches.



“I just want to say this is my favorite pumpkin patch in the whole world,” said Breanna Williams, Attendee.

kids have voted the Indian Village Harvest Farm as the best pumpkin patch around because of all the fun activities. The parents say they like it because it’s a fun and safe way to get out of the house and spend time with the family while the pandemic is still ongoing.

“I love being able to have a safe place to take my daughter to play and not have to worry about all the craziness in the world going on right now,” said Brooke Spillers, Attendee.

The owner of the farm says covid-19 hasn’t slowed down business, but actually increased it.

“It hasn’t made it difficult, it actually brought in more business because people are looking for things to do, a place to get their kids out in a fun safe atmosphere. They know they can find it right here,” said William Cook, Owner of Indian Village Harvest Farm.

Indian Village Harvest Farm has everything from an educational hayride that allows kids to pet animals and plant seeds, to a corn maze and bounce house.

“I am going to be so excited to see all the nature and stuff,” said Breanna.

“We do the social distancing thing, it’s a little hard when it gets crowded like this, but we try and comply with all that. We are happy we can provide a place for kids to come out and have a blast. It’s all about the kids having fun,” said Cook.

Parents say the pandemic shouldn’t keep families away from enjoying the holiday. Something as small as a pumpkin patch gives them a break from covid-19.

“Well, I work at a medical facility so it’s kind of day in day out of hard work. Coming home and trying to spend as much time with your family as possible and stay safe all at the same time, it’s been tough but we’ve made it. It’s been wonderful,” said Spillers.

The Indian Village Harvest Farm will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Halloween night. For operating times of the patch, CLICK HERE.