Saenger Theatre announces the return of Broadway in New Orleans, Nov. 2021

NEW ORLEANS — After being gone for more than a year, the Saenger Theatre will open its doors for Broadway once again in November 2021.

Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans has announced that Broadway performances are scheduled to recommence at the Saenger Theatre on November 9, with the performance of Tootsie.

The upcoming season will feature the return of HAMILTON in 2022, as well as Tootsie, CATS, HADESTOWN, Disney’s FROZEN, ANASTASIA, and MEAN GIRLS.

“We’re greatly optimistic about the return of Broadway to the city of New Orleans,” said David Skinner, general manager of the Saenger Theatre. “We are thankful to our patrons for their patience, flexibility, and love of Broadway which has been an incredible support and inspiration during this extended intermission. We look forward to welcoming theatergoers back to the Saenger Theatre in 2021 for what is expected to be an unforgettable season and the long-awaited return of Broadway.”

Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans is actively working in collaboration with state and local government officials to re-open following local, state, and federal health guidelines. The health and well-being of audiences, touring productions, staff, and all venue personnel remain a top priority.

Purchase your 7-show season package now and guarantee your seats to Hamilton. 7-show packages start at $309.

The Hancock Whitney 2021-2022 Broadway in New Orleans season subscription package includes:

TOOTSIE — Nov. 9 – 14, 2021

CATS — Dec. 14 – 19, 2021

HADESTOWN — Dec. 28, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022

Disney’s FROZEN — Feb. 10 – 20, 2022

ANASTASIA — April 5 – 10, 2022

MEAN GIRLS — May 17 – 22, 2022

HAMILTON — June 21 – July 10, 2022

All current subscribers have been contacted directly about their subscriptions to the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans Season. New subscriptions are currently on-sale. For more information please visit https://neworleans.broadway.com/subscriptions/

Should there be additional changes and/or cancellations, subscribers will be notified immediately – the value of their ticket will be safe. They may receive a credit, refund, or be able to donate the value of their tickets.