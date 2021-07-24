S.T.E.A.M Program comes to the community in Bastrop

Bastrop, La. (KTVE/KARD) – H.O.P.E Outreach hosted the steam program joined by pastor Odell Riley and Senator Katrina Jackson.

The stem program is a curriculum based on Science, Technology,Engineering, and Mathematics, but this year, the program incorporated the letter ‘A’ standing for Art to improve those educational disciplines.

This program is designed to expose kids of all ages to teach ways of solving problems, and basic common things on a daily basis.

kids learned from building simple planes to recreating hand tendons from straws.

“Our desire, our goal is for people to focus on these things to pursue education in some of those areas. We think they can make a great living if they choose to pursue those things, and it would be pretty rewarding for them and their families, and also hope to help out those communities as well.” Says pastor at Power House Church of God in Christ, Odell Riley.

Pastor Riley says he hopes to keep expanding this program to continue engaging with the youth.