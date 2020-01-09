S.O.S Pets raises over a million dollars for new Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter

OUACHITA PARISH, La (01/09/20) — S.O.S Pets of Ouachita Parish officially raised enough money to fund the new animal shelter for Ouachita Parish.

It’s a project that’s been in the works for many years, with some even thinking it wouldn’t be possible until 2021 or later. However, after three years of intense fundraising and donations, there’s a new spot your furry friend will stay in until they get their forever home.

Later this year, construction will begin for a new state of the art animal shelter.

“I know of at least six other shelters that are new or being built in the state of Louisiana,” said Joan Hampton, Joan Hampton, President of SOS Pets of Ouachita.

Hampton says the current shelter is outdated and leaving many animals in the cold.

“There will be three buildings. An intake building where strays will be brought in. The public will not go there. And then there will be an adoption building where people actually do come. It’ll be fun and welcoming. And finally the third building is the heated kennel building,” said Hampton.

The new shelter was expected to take between five to seven years to come to life, so shelter workers still can’t believe it only took three years.

“I just can’t even…it’s hard to express the feeling. I just had no idea it would happen this soon. I’m just so excited,” said Hampton.

SOS Pets is working to create the facility and build something for all pets in the northeast Louisiana region.

“We are doing this as a non-profit because we don’t want that burden to be on the tax payers so that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Hampton.

The next step is getting the basics covered, signing the remaining paperwork and finalizing a plan to fund the shelter once it’s open.

“We’re very pleased about working with the police jury to figure that all out. Again, it’s a step at a time, it’s not something you come up with and know the answer,” said Hampton.

SOS Pets fund raised over a million dollars for the new shelter. There isn’t an official groundbreaking date yet, but a location has been selected and SOS Pets says the plan is to have the ball rolling sometime before the summer.