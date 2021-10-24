Ruston’s legendary church celebrates its 150th anniversary

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Ruston’s legendary New Hope Missionary Baptist Church held a service to celebrate its 150th anniversary. The celebration started with a parade on October 23rd at their original location on McDonald St to signify its origins and legacy over the decades.

“This is the church my father passed us, here is where I was baptised. And just to be alive to see 150 years is so encouraging and inspiring. I hope we can pass it onto the younger people coming behind us.” Says pastor of Little Union Baptist Church of Shreveport, Clifford Mclain.

“Well, I think you have to pass the story on because you have to appreciate where you’re trying to go and where you’ve been and where you’re.” He says. “The legacy in terms of ‘the 4 fathers’ and the right to vote.” Says lifelong church member, Asriel Mclain.

This would be the 3rd location for ‘New Hope Missionary Baptist Church’ since its original building in 1854. A history well preserved in the heart of one of the lifelong members of this church starting with her grandfather who was also a member of this church.

“I’ve been a member here all my life. and I’m the oldest member here at the new hope baptist church” Says member Alice Kelly Right.

Pastor Taylor says he feels humble to be able to continue bringing movement and change to the community.

“It’s a humble experience to be able to pass on this historic church such as New Hope with so much rich history, so innovative. the movement and the change, and the advancement of this community.” Says Taylor.

Photo courtesy of Jeff Clemons