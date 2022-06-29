RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Professional Makeup Artist, Licensed Esthetician (in Louisiana & Texas), Courtnei B. Dunn-Lagarde has officially opened up Blush Makeup Bar LLC the first makeup studio in Ruston.

Courtnei’s professional journey began in 2015, when she started her career at MAC Cosmetics. From freelance to assistant manager, she spent 5 years training, learning, and molding herself into the artist and professional she is today.

Graduating from Louisiana Tech University in the Spring of 2017, Courtnei earned her Bachelor Degree in Fashion Merchandising & Retail Studies and Business Management. Her education gave her a blueprint that aligned with her purpose and the business world ahead.

In 2020, she took her career a step further when she graduated from Paul Mitchell The School Dallas, where she studied esthetics.

Now, Courtnei is a proud wife and dedicated owner of Blush Makeup Bar in her hometown of Ruston, LA! She specializes in Makeup Artistry and also offers brow & face waxing, brow tint, and plans to continue her education to later add more services tailored to the needs of her clientele!

For more information on how to book a session at Blush Makeup Bar LLC head over to their website.