Ruston works to make sure no family goes hungry through Community Fridge Project

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of Ruston is doing it’s part to keep families from going hungry. All you do is take what you need and leave what you can. It’s the goal of the community fridge in Ruston.

“So most pantries offer food like once or twice a month, so with the fridge it’s something that’s a daily supplement,” Erika McFarland, Project Director, said.

McFarland said so far this project has been successful in Ruston, because of the sense of community within the city.

“It hasn’t been super long, but it has been going very well and I’ve been enjoying it, and I believe that the community is enjoying it and I’m excited to see how far we can take it.”

Effie Gilmore has dropped off food multiple times. She said this project hits home for her, because it’s something her family would have benefitted from growing up.

“Once upon a time I needed these services, so if you’re able to give back, give back,” Gilmore said. “That’s how I feel.”

Now she drops off food to repay the community who helped her when she was in need.

“My mother was a single mother and I’m a single mother, so and there’s always someone helping us, so I always have to give back,” Gilmore said.

The fridge is 24/7. To drop off food all you have to do is make sure the items are sealed and have an expiration date. The community fridge is located at 108 S Bonner.