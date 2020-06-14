Ruston VFW hosts annual flag retirement ceremony in honor of Flag Day

RUSTON, LA (6/14/20)– On June 14, 1777, the United States of America adopted the stars and stripes as the official US flag. Today, 243 years later, one community is celebrating flag day by holding a retirement ceremony for old flags. VFW Post 3615 gave Ruston veterans and residents the chance to properly pay their respects to old glory.



“Every year we just get together. All the old flags, the boy scouts get together and bury them and we retire them,” said James Ferguson, VFW Post 3615.

Post 3615 says they retire their flags using the proper procedure to dispose of worn, torn, and faded American flags. They say it’s important that old flags are retired with dignity and respect. So if you didn’t know, the flags are not burned in its entirety. The red, white, and blue fields of the flag are cut out and burned separately in a grave.

“Well it’s just important to do it the proper way, if not than they end up in the landfill,” said Ferguson.

Boy scouts Troop 45 and Cub Scouts Pack 45 in Ruston helped carry out the ceremony. Parents say participating in the flag retirement ceremony is a great learning experience for their kids.

“It’s just an honor to be here and watch our boys really reflect on what the flag means. It’s a way to not only honor the flag but honor our country and honor the veterans that came before us that allow us this opportunity,” said Charlie Hood.

Around 200 flags were retired in this years ceremony.

To see the history of Flag Day, click here