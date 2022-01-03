Ruston Regional Airport Upgrading Their Weather System

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Today Ruston had their city council meeting to determine multiple topics on the agenda, one of them being Ruston’s Regional Airport upgrading their Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS).

The Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) is a fully configurable airport weather system that provides continuous, real time information and reports on airport weather conditions such as temperature, wind speed, visibility, etc.

At the city council meeting John Freeman, the construction project supervisor for the city of Ruston, went in front of the council to express that the department of transportation aviation section, provided a grant to the Ruston Regional Airport to upgrade their AWOS. Therefore, the city council granted the motion of the AWOS to be upgraded since it also had not been upgraded for several years.

This upgrade will be vital to pilots and meteorologist in surrounding areas by continuing to provide important weather date.