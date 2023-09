RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department currently has felony warrants for the arrest of Reginal D. Newton. The warrants were issued for a sexual assault that took place on August 26, 2023, at the Cinnimon Square Apartments.

Crimestoppers are offering an award of up to $2000 for information that will lead to Newton’s arrest. Call 318-255-1111 if you have any information, or you can call the Ruston Police Department directly at 318-255-4141.