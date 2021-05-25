Ruston Police investigate theft from local WalMart

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Police say they are investigating a theft from the Walmart Supercenter.

According to police, they were called to Walmart Wednesday, May, 19 in reference to a theft.

Police say three women stole seven televisions by pushing them out of the garden center.

An employee told police when they tried to stop one of the women they tried to pepper spray the employee.

If you have any information that help police identify these suspects you are urged to call the Ruston Police Department at 318-255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-255-1111.