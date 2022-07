Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying these two individuals. They are persons of interest in several burglaries that have occurred recently.

Photo courtesy of Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you have information regarding their identities, please contact their detectives at 318-255-4141.