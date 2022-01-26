RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Police Department released information regarding a disturbance call that took place during the evening hours of Monday January 24, 2022.

Ruston Police responded to the call to Janice Drive and it was determined an unidentified male had entered without permission and attacked the resident who was present at the time.

The suspect is believed to be a white male between the ages of 25 to 35 and approximately 5’9 to 5’10 in height.

Neighbors in the area who did not want to be on camera shared with us details regarding the home invasion and expressed they were shocked to see the amount of police force out in the area and also said this neighborhood is mostly quiet and safe.

The neighbor also says “she’s known the residents of the home expressed that they’re sweet and nice people and hopes that the police finds the suspect who did this.”

One Ruston resident we spoke with off camera also shared how she has a kid enrolled at a daycare center just down the road on Janice Drive and was surprise of the current event that has taken place.

Ruston Police are offering up o 5-thousand dollars for information that leads to the arrest of the home invasion suspect. Investigators are asking anyone with any tips or information to contact Ruston Police at 318-255-4141 or Crime stoppers of Lincoln Parish at 318-255-1111.