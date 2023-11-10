RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Rudolph Run 5k on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The running course goes through all sports complexes and facilities, and participants can run or walk.

Photo Courtesy of Ruston Parks and Recreation

After the 5K, there will be a Christmas concert, free ice skating, cookies and pictures with Santa, and the Ruston Christmas parade taking place. The community is encouraged to attend and take part in all of the events that are happening.

If you are interested in participating in the Rudolph Run 5K, CLICK HERE to sign up.