Ruston man indicted on charges of making threats against Congresswoman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In an announcement from Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, a federal grand jury has indicted 38-year-old Chase Levi Thibodeaux of Ruston with threatening a federal official and transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

The indictment states that Thibodeaux threatened to murder an unnamed Congresswoman while she was engaged in the performance of her official duties, and to retaliate against her on account of her official duties.

It is alleged that Thibodeaux made a phone call to the Congresswoman’s office in New York and threatened to murder her by saying “Congresswoman, I’ll buy an Uzi and gun you down in the streets,”.

By placing this phone call, authorities state that Thibodeaux knowingly transmitted a communication in interstate commerce with the intent to threaten to injure people with knowledge that they would view the communication as a threat.

If convicted, Thibodeaux faces not more than 10 years in prison on the charge of threatening a federal official, not more than 5 years on the transmitting threats in interstate commerce charge, plus 2 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.