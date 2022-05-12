RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) — The city has partnered with local food truck owners to help expand new opportunities for local food entrepreneurs here in downtown Ruston

Grown and grazed food truck owner desi bourgeois a south Louisiana native attended la tech university in the early 1990s. After graduating from culinary school and became a executive chef for google in Austin Texas.

Bourgeois says when coming back to visit Ruston with his wife Dianne who also attended la tech, saw the growth in Ruston and decided to plant roots in their college town.

With the support from Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker, says he’s always ready to help local businesses and entrepreneurs who want to expand the Ruston downtown areas

“Anytime we can help are smaller businesses in entrepreneurs it’s always good for the city and so we’re really excited about it unless that’s open to the idea,” says Walker.

Desi bourgeois also says he hopes to continue to create new opportunities and spaces for future local business entrepreneurs here in the city of Ruston