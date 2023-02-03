RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Senator John Jay Morriss of Louisiana will speak at the Townhall Meeting at the Lincoln Parish Library.
This event will take place in the Community Room from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.
