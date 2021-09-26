Ruston: ‘Hits for Hope’ fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A fundraiser hosted by Game Day Productions hosted a ‘Hits for Hope St. Jude Benefit’ in Ruston earlier.

The Hits for Hope St. Jude Benefit has already raised over $500.00 on its second day alone.

Volunteers at the site say the proceeds this weekend will go directly to St Jude Research Hospital.

“We do have buckets available at all the entry locations for people to donate and once they pay their entry fee. We just ask them to donate a dollar or two, and they’ve been very helpful and generous.” Says volunteer Chastity Smith.

This year, St. Jude fundraisers have been available in Ruston and Natchitoches,

adding a new site in Monroe this year.

“And people have been giving so freely. I know the tournament in Natchitoches

havhase done very well yesterday, so we’re really excited about it.” Says another volunteer, Charisa Bernard.

Jace Horton says working at the T-Shirt stand was a lot of fun, especially after selling over 200 hundred T-shirts.

“It feels very good, I mean, everybody is here having a good time.” He says.

Horton says the St. Jude play site has brought the attention of many people at

the tournament inviting everyone to join the cause.

“There’s corn-hole, and then there’s softball, there’s a playground

and it’s just a great environment, they are all having fun.” Says Horton.

Volunteers say they feel blessed to be able to give back to their community,

“It’s always better to give than to receive, so we enjoy doing whatever we can.

especially for the children of St Jude.” Says Smith.

“You know, people can do more, you know, whether that could be financial or time, or just prayers you know.” Says Bernard.