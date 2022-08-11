WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston High School has teamed up with Ruston Football and Life-Share Blood Center to host a Blood Drive in honor of one of their students Zachary McMillan. The Blood Drive will take place during Ruston’s Bearcat Madness event L.J. Hoss Garrett Stadium.

Ruston High School Principal Dan Gressett share’s why it has been important to partner with Life-Share when a member of the community is in need of receiving a life saving donation of blood.

“We do have a student this that’s in need right now and sometimes we get caught up and thinking that you know school is about coming and taking classes and then playing in Friday night and playing in the band and being on the cheer team. Sometimes there’s a slap in the face and realization that there’s more to it than that. Like I said, we do have a kid that there is a need right now and we’re gonna do whatever we can to help that student, says Gressett.”

It will take place this Friday, August 12th, inside Hoss Garrett Stadium inside Dave Anderson Track Locker Room. Everyone is encourage to donate while at the event, teens from 16 years of age are also welcome to donate.

Life-Share will start taking blood donors starting at 4:00 pm till 8:00 pm.