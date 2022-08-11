WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With less than three weeks away from high school football returning back on the Gridiron. The Ruston Bearcats Cheerleaders hosted their annual Mini Cheer

Clinic for kids from Pre-K through fifth grade and their coach Chandler Burkhalter says it has been the largest turnout this year.

The Ruston Bearcats Mini Cheer Clinic is a week long camp for kids who want to be cheerleaders and possibly future Ruston Bearcat Cheerleaders. The Lady Bearcats spent Thursday morning teaching the kids some cheers and dances while also getting them ready for their fundraiser showcase taking place at Bearcat Madness.

Cheer coach and sponsor shared her excitement on the turn out of the clinic. “This is actually has been our biggest turn out yet we got around 170 girls so it’s been awesome, says Burkhalter.”

The clinic is a way for the cheer squad to raise funds to support the team’s cheerleading season, transportation and food during travel throughout the season.

Bearcats cheer member Mia Rabb shares some of her favorite moments of the clinic. “My Favorite part has probably been just talking to them and then the girls telling us that they want to be cheerleaders when they grow up it’s just really cool, say Rabb.”

Little Bearcats in the making Erinn and Ava shared there favorite moments of being a cheerleader at the Clinic. Ava says “You can learn to do backflips and cartwheels and toe-touches. While Erinn says “It was alot of fun and doing flips.”

You can catch the Mini Bearcats at their showcase Friday August 12th at 9am at Ruston High School. Then catch them again at the Bearcat Madness event taking place at Hoss-Garrett stadium right behind Ruston High School doors open at 5pm.