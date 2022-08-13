WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Football hosted Bearcat Madness for high school football fans to get a preview of the 2022 team.

The Feeling of Football Friday Night Was in the Air Right Here at Hoss-Garrett Stadium Ruston High School Announcing the 2022 Roster of Bearcat Football the Ban and Spirit Teams

Ruston Football Finished Up the 2021 Season 11 and Two and Fans Got a Preview of What the team is Looking Like This Season.

The Stadium Was Filled With Supporters for the Ruston Bearcats Football. Bringing Out Some Ruston Student Athletes From Both Women’s Volleyball and Basketball Team and They’re Making Some Early Pre-Season Predictions

The students said, “Bearcats Are Going to Districts So Watch Out.”

More Ruston students were also predicting the Bearcats to Be the Best on the Defense Side of the Ball This Season. “The Defense is good we’re going to win championships, Ruston got the best defensive front in Louisiana.”

I caught up with Head Coach Jerrold Baugh after the scrimmage and asked about Ruston Football finishing eleven and two in the 2021 season. What are the fans getting a look at from the scrimmage preview? Coach Baugh says, “That’s what we wanted to show them as what I told the kids is our community and our fans need to be able to see what our football team is going to represent whenever we get out there on Fridays and I think our kids show them,” says Coach Baugh.

Ruston Bearcats will open their 2022 regular season with their first game on the road at Byrd inside Byrd’s Bundrick Football Field on August 19th kick-off at 5:00 PM

Then their first home games against Warren Easton on September 2nd, at L.J. Hoss-Garrett Stadium kick off at 7:00 pm.