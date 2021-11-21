Ruston Community Fridge open to anyone in need of food

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ruston Community Fridge is bringing a lot to the table. Especially now during these holidays.

“We see that schools are closing down for the holidays and a lot of the kids in Lincoln Parish really look forward to those meals, breakfast and lunch. And when they shut down, they don’t have that opportunity.” Says director of nutrition for the Ruston Community Fridge, Ashley Peters.

As a nutritionist, Peters says she makes sure the meals provided are both nutritious and safe.

“Whether it be dairy products, foods and vegetables, that’s one of the main goals of Ruston Community Fridge is to add that extra serving of fruits and vegetables to everybody’s diet.” She says.

Peters says the community has shown gratitude since they first opened.

“People have walked up and just small little kids just grabbing a carton of milk out of there. They will thank you for having this resource in your community because ‘maybe we might not need it next week, but we need it this week so we were very grateful that it was here.” Says Peters.

The community fridge will be open and available seven days a week . Food donation will also be accepted.

“If you need to bring them over to the community fridge it’s open 24/7. You just have to put it in there. The goal of supplying your community with food, everybody deserves to have a meal and especially children. If we can always give back to our community that’s the main goal of what we are trying to do here.” Says Peters.