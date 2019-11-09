Ruston celebrates Veterans Day: a day to honor and remember all heroes who served our country

RUSTON, LA (11/08/19)– November 11th. A day to honor and remember all hero’s who served in the United States Armed Forces.

“They posses,courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty, and integrity,” said Guest Speaker.

The city of Ruston had its fourth annual Veterans Day Celebration.

For many who grew up in Ruston and served our country, say seeing everyone come together makes them feel special.

“This makes me feel proud to be a Ruston resident. To have these people come out and show their support, not only for our military veterans but for all who serve,” said Air Force Veteran Eddie Grafton.

For some, support is more important than many realize. As years ago, veterans didn’t receive the same encouragement as they do today.

“Along time ago when I came home from the Vietnam war, things were not so receptive…[now it] Makes me feel very proud to be an American and to see the support of people we have here now,” said Mike Froplich, Marine Corps Veteran.

Now the school system teaches the history of our nation’s heroes and the importance of our military.

“If young people can have some appreciation of what has gone before them, they will have a better knowledge. Hopefully to not make the same mistakes that were made in the past,” said Froplich.

Hundreds of students had the morning off from school as they got to hear from veterans and learn about America’s principles.

“Our children need to know what this country was founded on, the principles it was founded on, our values, and what these men and women have sacrificed so that we can remain free,” said Grafton.

Veterans day….a day to remember who made America’s 243 years of freedom possible.

