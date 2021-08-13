Ruston Attorney takes new role as 3rd Judicial District’s Division A Judge

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After more than 20 years of being an attorney, Monique Clement is taking on a new position.

The Ruston attorney was sworn in today as the 3rd Judicial District’s new Division A Judge. The Union Parish Courthouse was filled with colleagues, supporters and family members to witness the swearing in.





3rd Judicial District Division A Judge Monique Clement

Monique Clement, 3rd Judicial District’s new Division A judge, says “I’m overwhelmed with the support that I have from my family and my friends. It’s been a great day. I will always do my best to make decisions based on the law and based on what I believe is the right and just thing to do.”

Clement won the special election on October 9, 2020. She was unopposed and says she is honored to take on her new position.

Clement was also sworn in this afternoon at the Lincoln Parish Courthouse. The 3rd District includes Lincoln and Union Parishes.